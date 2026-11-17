South Carolina’s infant mortality rate has reached its highest level in more than a decade, driven largely by a sharp increase in deaths among babies born to Black mothers, according to a new report from the state Department of Public Health.

The state recorded 441 infant deaths in 2024, according to the report released Monday. That is the highest number since 2008, when South Carolina reported 504 infant deaths.

The Rock Hill Herald reported that the increase was led by a dramatic rise in deaths among babies born to Black mothers.

The infant mortality rate among non-Hispanic Black families reached 15.6 deaths per 1,000 births in 2024. That is the highest rate since 1999, when the rate for all nonwhite families was 16.4.

Infant mortality rates measure the number of children who die before their first birthday for every 1,000 births.

A growing share of infant deaths is not tied to disease or medical conditions. Instead, state health officials attributed many deaths to factors including unsafe sleep practices.