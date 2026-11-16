On Tuesday, Governor Josh Stein will present Triad-raised artist Beverly McIver with the state’s highest civilian honor.

The North Carolina Awards honor exceptional individuals and their contributions to literature, public service, science, and, in McIver’s field, fine arts. McIver grew up in Greensboro, and her paintings are often intimate self-portraits and portraits of others that speak to life’s many challenges — illness, family, stereotypes.

Courtesy Beverly McIver Beverly McIver's portrait of her sister, Renee McIver, for whom she has been the primary caregiver for years. Renee has developmental disabilities and now suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

She says her most recent work reflects a more positive development in her life: personal acceptance.

Courtesy Beverly McIver Greensboro-raised artist Beverly McIver is the winner of the 2026 North Carolina Award for Fine Arts.

"This time, right now, is the time for me to, you know, take care of myself and feel worthy of good things like this medal," she says. "I'm also painting images of myself, like dancing and just being really, really, really happy at this time in my life and feeling really accomplished and the desire to leave a legacy."

McIver’s work has been on display in collections across the country, including the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian and the National Academy of Design in New York.

Courtesy Beverly McIver Beverly McIver self-portrait.

Her new exhibit opens this February at the Greenville County Museum of Art in South Carolina. McIver plans to open an artist’s residency program at her home in Chapel Hill beginning next year.

The North Carolina Award ceremony takes place at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh