A new mobile treatment center for opioid users opened Monday in Charlotte, funded through the approximately $75 million opioid settlement that Mecklenburg County is expected to receive over 18 years.

Mecklenburg County representatives and community organizers cut a red ribbon Monday for the Mobile Opioid Treatment Program, a converted trailer on a truck, at the corner of Beatties Ford Road near Interstate 85. Dr. Logan Adams is with McLeod Centers for Wellbeing, which will oversee the initiative providing medications such as methadone and buprenorphine to treat opioid addiction.

“Medication for opioid use disorder, when you start them for somebody, their chance of dying is cut in half,” Adams said. “That’s an incredible benefit of these medications. So, it's absolutely a critical tool.”

In 2024, there were over 270 fatal overdoses in the county, more than double the number of homicides in Charlotte that year. Mecklenburg County has allocated $350,000 to fund the unit. Terica Carter is the founder of Hajee House Harm Reduction, another group behind the initiative. Carter lost her son in 2018 to an accidental fentanyl overdose.

“It helps educate our community that was lost for so long, that didn't know what treatment was, they didn't know what Narcan even was, so that's what I bring to the community,” Carter said. “The community trusts me with this mobile unit because they believe in what I'm explaining to them. They see that I lost my son; they don't want to, you know, lose a loved one themselves.”

As part of the initiative, a doctor, nurse and counselor will be on the mobile unit to support community members. Tyler Green is the senior health program manager for Mecklenburg County’s opioid prevention programs.

“A lot of what we see are barriers such as transportation to get to treatment sites and recovery sites. Many of them are too far out,” Green said. “They pose other challenges. So being able to bring those services directly to the community, where we are seeing a large impact, means a lot to this community and to the county.”