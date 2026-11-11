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On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
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On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
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On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
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On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
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On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
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On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
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On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
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On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.