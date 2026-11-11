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Why I Served

Brett Sayles
/
Pexels

Why I Served


On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.

  • Why I Served: Jeffrey Kneisl
    On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
  • Why I Served: Kevin Garcia
    On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
  • Why I Served: Lizz Baxter
    On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
  • Why I Served: Michael Kreuger
    On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
  • Why I Served: Neal Mims
    On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
  • Why I Served: Shikina Tellis
    On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
  • Why I Served: Tom Bolen
    On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.
  • Why I Served: Fred Peterson
    On this Veterans Day, WFAE hears from area veterans about why they served in the United States military.