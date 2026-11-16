A year after federal agents launched Operation Charlotte’s Web, a new report documents how the immigration crackdown affected some of the Latino residents in the Charlotte area, and how those effects continue in the aftermath.

The Camino Research Institute released the report Monday. It's based on in-depth interviews with 16 Latino residents.

Director Lennin Caro said he was surprised that many people experienced the operation from home, following it on their phones and through social media.

“It was a bit more similar to how we think about COVID, in which people closed in their homes,” Caro said. “They were scared about the uncertainty.”

Participants without documented immigration status said they stayed home and missed work, losing income. Parents said the operation disrupted routines, including going to school and doctor’s appointments.

Participants with more secure immigration status said they helped others with food and transportation, while still worrying they could be targeted.