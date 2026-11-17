After months of testimony and public comments, state regulators have approved new electricity rates for Duke Energy customers. Rates will increase by an average of 3.7% for residential customers over the next two years, according to the utility.

The Utilities Commission accepted Duke’s concession to lower its rate of return. Duke Energy Carolinas originally filed to raise its revenue by $595 million and increase its returns to 10.95%. After months of public backlash, the utility lowered its ask twice — first to a 10.48% rate of return, then 9.8%, which is lower than what it earns now.

State regulators also approved the utility’s decision to maintain its coal fleet through 2040 and authorized investments in new nuclear reactors at the W.S. Lee and Shearon Harris power plants.

The rate order also creates new rates for data centers to offset their “unique and substantial risks” to the grid. Those risks, according to the Commission, include their “unprecedented scale and speed,” as well as the fact that data centers need power around 90% of the time — a characteristic not shared by other industrial customers.

Duke Energy in the Carolinas has signed service contracts to provide 6.7 gigawatts of power for high-demand industrial customers — 92% of which are data centers. The scale is enormous, and powering this new digital infrastructure will mean overhauling how the utility produces energy. Duke estimates that by 2035, large data centers will make up 9.2% of Duke Energy Carolinas’ peak demand.

The commission ordered Duke to track data center service costs as if they were their own customer class, in order to mitigate risks for other ratepayers.

“These risks must be borne either by existing ratepayers, who have no responsibility for the imposition of the risks, or the data centers, who are imposing these risks,” the Utilities Commission order read.

The new rates will apply to new and existing data centers that require more than 50 megawatts of power. The order also includes new contract terms, including a "Stranded Generation Charge" that allocates the cost of building new power plants to the data centers.