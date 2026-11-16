The city of Charlotte announced Monday that it has agreed to settle a 2021 class-action lawsuit stemming from the George Floyd protests a year earlier.

The City Council agreed to pay 67 protestors a total of $1.725 million after Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers allegedly herded the protestors into a confined area uptown. Officers then used tear gas and pepper balls against the protestors after they were trapped.

Each protestor will receive $25,746.

The city said in a statement that "while this resolution avoids the significant expense and uncertainty of prolonged trial proceedings, it does not constitute an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the City or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department."

The City Council approved the settlement in a closed session Monday night.