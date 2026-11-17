A Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board committee in charge of the district's search for a new superintendent wants the job filled by late June.

But the full board will still need to approve the timeline, and a lot could change, especially if an outside search firm imposes its own timeline and procedures.

“This is the first initial draft,” said Board Member Anna London, chair of the board’s superintendent search committee. “But it could change and be revised and modified throughout this journey.”

The district is looking for its sixth superintendent in 10 years after the controversial firing of former Superintendent Crystal Hill in September.

The timeline for now:

By the Dec. 8 school board meeting, create an initial survey to ask community members what characteristics would make a good superintendent; then adopt a request for proposals from search firms for full board approval.

By the Feb. 9 meeting, approve a search firm. Board members will hold town hall meetings and other community engagement efforts in February and March to help create a superintendent profile. The job application will be posted at the end of March.

The board will select finalists by May 24 and select a candidate by June 7. Contract negotiations will follow, with approval by the third week of June.