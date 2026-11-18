A 2.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Carolina Piedmont late Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at 11:05 p.m. in Rowan County, less than 4 miles west of Cleveland and about 10 miles southeast of Statesville, near the Iredell County line.

WXII reported that, by early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey had received more than 100 reports from people who felt the quake. No damage was reported.

Earthquakes with magnitudes below 2.5 generally do not cause damage and are often not felt by most people.