The Hornets Nest Trophy is headed back to UNC Charlotte for the first time since 2022 after the 49ers defeated Davidson 73-66 on Thursday night.

Keyshaun Tillery led Charlotte with 26 points, marking his fifth consecutive game with 20 or more points.

Tillery credited his teammates and coaches for helping fuel his recent scoring surge.

"My confidence is extremely high, solely from my teammates and my coaches," Tillery said. "They encourage me to keep shooting and being aggressive, but I also want to be a little more efficient. I feel like I can be more efficient and get some other guys involved and still have nights like this."

Charlotte returns to action Monday against Florida Gulf Coast. Davidson hosts Northern Iowa on Monday.