Mecklenburg County and Discovery Place have approved an agreement that establishes a path forward for Discovery Place to open and operate the new nature museum in Freedom Park, and for the nonprofit to repay its debt to the county.

The agreement resolves the construction funding reimbursement obligation. Discovery Place had told the county it was unable to pay back the money that the county loaned it for construction, imperiling the museum's opening. The county could have taken over the museum and operated the facility itself. The new deal was made possible through collaboration among Mecklenburg County, Discovery Place, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg philanthropic and business leaders.

The original $14.7 million construction funding gap, which the county paid to cover, has been reduced to $13.7 million after accounting for project savings and credits due to Discovery Place.

At the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday night, Chairman Mark Jerrell said the agreement reflects a practical approach to moving the project forward.

"Us allowing the perfect to be the enemy of the good would not be good governance," Jerrell said. "We are here to govern effectively, efficiently and with integrity, and we've done that."

The agreement clears the way for Discovery Place to move ahead with plans to open and operate the museum at Freedom Park this coming spring. Discovery Place will repay the county in five annual installments of roughly $2.7 million.

Mecklenburg County officials said the donors who agreed to cover Discovery Place's debt include: "Julie and Howard Levine, The Leon Levine Foundation, Bank of America, C. D. Spangler Foundation, Philip L. Van Every Foundation, Discovery Place’s Board of Trustees, and an anonymous donor."