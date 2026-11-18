Gene Woods, CEO of Atrium Health parent Advocate Health, earned $28.3 million in 2025, a nearly 10 percent increase from the $25.8M he received in 2024, according to the health system’s latest federal tax filing.

Woods wasn’t the only North Carolina hospital leader whose compensation increased. At many of the state’s other major nonprofit hospital systems, CEO compensation climbed by double-digit percentages. Here is how their compensation changed, according to the latest financial disclosures:

Novant Health’s Carl Armato: $8.5 million, up 4 percent

Duke Health’s Craig Albanese: $2.3 million, up 15 percent

WakeMed’s Donald Gintzig: $2.2 million, up 16 percent

Cone Health’s Mary Jo Cagle: $2.4 million, up 38 percent

ECU Health’s Michael Waldrum: $2.2 million, up 23 percent

UNC Health’s Cristy Page, who served as interim CEO before being appointed CEO in November 2025: $1.4 million, up 15 percent

With 69 hospitals and 174,000 employees across eight states, Advocate Health, a nonprofit, is significantly larger than the other systems, which are mostly confined within North Carolina’s borders.

Woods out-earned Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s largest for-profit hospital operator, which owns Mission Health in western North Carolina. Hazen received $26.5 million in 2025.

Woods was also paid more than all but one of the CEOs of the 12 largest publicly traded companies headquartered in North Carolina by annual revenue, according to an analysis of securities filings. Only Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan earned more, receiving $33.7 million in 2025.

As paychecks for hospital executives have ballooned in North Carolina and nationwide, they have come under scrutiny from critics who say leaders of nonprofit hospitals should not earn millions of dollars a year while their organizations enjoy substantial tax breaks to serve the public.

Hospitals counter that they need to offer competitive pay to attract leaders capable of running a large, complex organization.

In North Carolina, legislation introduced by Sen. Jim Burgin (R-Angier) this year would have capped nonprofit hospital CEO compensation at 400 times the lowest-paid full-time worker’s compensation. (For Woods, that would mean maximum compensation of about $16.6 million.) The bill, SB 978, cleared the Senate Health Care and Judiciary committees in June; it stalled in the Senate appropriations committee.

How Advocate justifies its CEO pay

Woods, 62, is a longtime hospital executive who led Carolinas HealthCare System through its transformation into Atrium Health. He then oversaw its combination with Midwest-based Advocate Aurora Health in 2022 to form Advocate Health, which now is the country’s third-largest nonprofit health care system.

Under his leadership, Atrium’s combination with Wake Forest Baptist Health in 2020 paved the way for development of The Pearl, a medical innovation district in Charlotte that includes the city’s first four-year medical school.

Atrium is now proceeding with another major expansion in North Carolina, through a controversial combination with Raleigh-based WakeMed Health & Hospitals.

In a seven-page explanation accompanying its tax filing, Advocate said its size and complexity help justify its executive pay.

“As the enterprise grows and transforms, the scope of its executive roles grows with it,” the explanation said. “Leading an organization of this size and complexity requires rare experience in clinical quality, operations, finance, technology and large-scale change.”

The document highlighted achievements under Woods, including patient safety improvements, national and regional recognition for Advocate hospitals and specialties, and expanded access to health care in rural and underserved areas.

What the IRS allows

The IRS says nonprofits must pay their CEOs reasonable compensation based on what comparable organizations pay for similar work, but it does not draw a clear line between reasonable and excessive pay, according to executive compensation consultant Alexander Yaffe, a managing director at Pearl Meyer who leads the firm’s health care practice.

Yaffe reviewed Advocate’s tax filing and explanatory document and said Advocate’s compensation practices appear to follow accepted standards. That includes independent board oversight, using an outside pay consultant and relying on performance-based incentives.

“There's no question that $28 million is a lot of money, no matter how you slice it,” he said. “It’s not what your typical hospital CEO makes, but Advocate is not your typical hospital.”

Yaffe said managing a system that operates in multiple states adds complexity, and that nonprofit hospital systems have to find ways to attract and retain executives when publicly traded companies can offer benefits like stock compensation.

In its filing, Advocate said it aims to pay executives between the midpoint and 75th percentile of what comparable organizations pay, with a significant portion tied to performance.

It noted that “for non-clinical roles in particular, Advocate competes directly with organizations outside health care.”

Advocate’s tax form lists 22 other current and former Advocate executives whose compensation exceeded $1 million in 2025. Among 11 current executives whose compensation was reported in both 2024 and 2025, the average increase was 19 percent.

New charitable fund, investment in employee pay

The disclosure of Advocate’s pay packages follows two major announcements in recent days that generated positive publicity for the health care system and Woods.

On Nov. 11, Woods and his wife, Lauren, announced the creation of the Woods Canopy Fund, a personal family donor-advised fund that pledged $1 million in charitable giving through 2027. The fund announced an initial $500,000 to nine organizations, including $150,000 for Charlotte-based Veterans Bridge Home.

A few days earlier, on Nov. 5, Advocate announced plans to spend an additional $1.24 billion on employee pay and benefits in 2027. The hospital said the investment would boost the pay of about 40,000 patient-facing employees and raise the system’s starting wage from $18.85 to $20 per hour.

In its explanation of CEO compensation, Advocate said it had invested in employee compensation in previous years: an additional $764 million in 2025 and $776 million in 2026.

Some employees question pay gap

In interviews for an August Ledger/NC Health News story about how Wake Forest Baptist has changed since it combined with Atrium, several employees brought up Woods’ compensation, contrasting his 49 percent pay increase in 2024 with their own raises of 1 percent to 3 percent in recent years.

Nurses said Atrium also reduced incentive pay for picking up extra shifts, raised their health insurance premiums significantly and made other changes to their benefits in recent years that they described as detrimental.

On Tuesday, a nurse at Atrium’s Carolinas Medical Center said the large gap between executive compensation and the pay for frontline healthcare workers was “demoralizing and insulting.”

“It’s difficult to feel respected by an organization when the people delivering the care seem to be the last ones rewarded for it,” she said.

Another longtime nurse at Wake Forest Baptist said she was disheartened to learn the amount of Woods’ compensation.

“That amount is just obscene,” she said. “When I think of all the people working here, it just makes me sad. That money could be better spent fixing up existing hospitals or paying people who have been working here for 15-plus years what they deserve.”

This article is part of a partnership between The Charlotte Ledger and North Carolina Health News to produce original health care reporting. You can support this effort with a tax-deductible donation.

This article first appeared on North Carolina Health News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.