CMS board updates organizational chart to reflect legal, compliance changes

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board has updated its organizational chart and added it to its website, after a WFAE report noted that there was no readily available chart reflecting a series of organizational changes the board undertook earlier this year.

The chart is now accessible on the board’s web page on the CMS website. It reflects a series of policy changes that the board has made since the start of the year aimed at combining legal and compliance functions into the same department and creating a new board governance office.

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The chart makes clear that, under its reorganization, the school board has three direct reports: the superintendent; the chief compliance, legal and advocacy officer; and the board governance, support and operations officer.

That marks a shift from past structures. The board’s previous direct reports were the superintendent, the general counsel and the chief compliance officer.

Under the new structure, there is no chief compliance officer who reports directly to the board—instead, a director of compliance reports to the newly created chief compliance, legal and advocacy officer. The general counsel now reports to that same officer.

But the chart does not note who works in those positions. As WFAE reported last week, several positions created in the reorganization are either vacant or occupied on a temporary basis. With the firing of former Superintendent Crystal Hill, all three of the new direct reports are either vacant or occupied by an interim employee. The Chief Legal, Compliance and Advocacy Officer position has never been filled, despite an RFI for a search firm that went out in April. The director of compliance position is also vacant.

Additionally, the general counsel position has been occupied by Acting General Counsel Anna Hehenberger since former General Counsel Andre Mayes left in January.

The Board Governance, Support and Operations Officer also recently left that position.

CMS told WFAE last week that — aside from a new senior litigation attorney position created in the reorganization — none of the positions have been approved for hire.