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Holiday shopping begins in earnest Friday. But will consumers buck high prices and the state of the economy to scoop up gifts as in years past? For more, we turn to Ashley Fahey of The Charlotte Ledger for our segment BizWorthy.

Marshall Terry: What are economists predicting this year compared to 2025?

Ashley Fahey: It might come as somewhat of a surprise, but most retail economists and analysts are predicting that U.S. retail sales will grow over 2025. At least that’s what the National Retail Federation is predicting. Most of the economists who track this are thinking we’re going to have a very strong spending season this holiday season. A lot of it has already started. Black Friday sales start now well before Black Friday, the actual day after Thanksgiving. It’s possible if these predictions come true that holiday sales will top $1 trillion for the first time ever. So despite some of the anguish and angst we hear about the economy and affordability, a lot of folks feel pretty bullish that we’re going to see a pretty strong holiday spending season.

Terry: You spoke to some Charlotte business owners about their challenges and possible effects on shoppers. What did they say?

Fahey: At Park Road Books, owner Sally Brewster talked to us, and she mentioned the supply chain disruptions that bookshops and, I’m sure, other retailers are experiencing right now. She recommended that shoppers, if they care about getting a specific item, try to shop early. There’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to get backorders in, or other things in, necessarily on time. Other issues like tariffs and diesel fuel costs are creating some headwinds for, I would say, especially the small local businesses here in Charlotte and elsewhere. It’s been really tough for retailers to navigate those costs without passing too much of them on to consumers. Your larger retailers have been able to absorb those a little bit more easily than some of the locally owned businesses here in Charlotte.

Terry: Another challenge for shoppers this time of year: parking, especially at malls. This holiday season — for the first time — you can pay $5 to snag a premium parking spot at SouthPark Mall. Where are the spots, and are people actually using them?

Fahey: Simon Property Group, which owns SouthPark Mall, rolled these spaces out earlier this year. There’s about 25 of them throughout the entire mall property. Some of them are near the dining pavilion, the food court. A few of them are in front of the Cheesecake Factory and what I would consider kind of the main front door of SouthPark and at The Village at SouthPark. So there’s not too many when you consider the thousands and thousands of spaces that are at SouthPark Mall. I happened to be out at SouthPark last Saturday when it was a very busy shopping day, and it seemed like all the spaces at least in the very front were taken. So it seems like folks are willing to pay that $5 flat fee for four hours of parking if it means they get in and out faster.

Terry: Finally, Charlotte continues its streak of corporate expansions and relocations with nearly 500 new jobs this week. What can you tell us about them?

Fahey: Trilon Group, which is an engineering consulting company based in Denver, they’ve been looking for an East Coast hub, and they’ve landed on Charlotte for that operation. They’ll be hiring 262 new jobs here in Charlotte between 2027 and 2031. The other group is called Domin. It’s a British advanced technology engineering company, and they’ve been trying to expand into the United States partly because of, I think, tariffs and some of the other things we’ve been hearing about. They’ve been looking to get their products, which include valves and other materials, closer to their customers here in the United States. They plan to add 204 jobs in Gastonia over five years starting in 2027. That’s almost 500 jobs in between both of those expansions.