More than twice as many Hispanic voters cast ballots in Mecklenburg County in this year’s midterm election as in 2022, according to North Carolina State Board of Elections data.

A total of 25,457 Hispanic voters participated this November, representing 44% of the county’s 57,510 registered Hispanic voters. In the 2022 midterms, 11,141 voted — a turnout rate of 26%.

The increase reflects growth in both the number of registered Hispanic voters and the share who participated.

About half of Hispanic voters who cast ballots this year were registered Democrats. Another 41% were unaffiliated, and 9% were Republicans.

Women accounted for nearly six in 10 Hispanic voters who participated. Early voting was the most popular voting method, with 15,853 casting ballots before Election Day.

Despite the increase from the last midterms, participation remained below the 2024 presidential election, when 29,426 Hispanic voters cast ballots, a turnout rate of 58.2%.