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ParentSquare, Infinite Campus, Alpha Portal, Eleyo, PayPams.

Parents at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will recognize those as just some of the platforms they need to stay on top of their kids’ education. But some parents say schools use so many platforms, notifications and messages, it’s hard to keep track of what matters.

Outside the Starbucks on North Wendover Road, Katie D’Epagnier opens ParentSquare on her phone. CMS uses the app to send messages about her three kids at nearby Billingsville-Cotswold Elementary School. A red circle looms at the top of the screen.

“It’s showing I have 81 notifications on there right now,” she says. “I don’t even want to go look to see what all those are.”

She scrolls through a feed of districtwide and school-specific messages: Announcements about community events, volunteer opportunities, a reminder about a meeting for one of her daughter’s extracurriculars.

“I had missed yesterday there was a notification that the science teacher had sent a study guide for a science test and the math teacher had sent a math study guide and I totally missed those,” D’Epagnier says. “I don't know when that came in.”

That’s just one app. Infinite Campus tracks her student grades and attendance. The notification tracker on that app simply reads “9-plus.” Alpha Portal gives school bus updates. She makes lunch payments on PayPams. She uses Raptor to sign in for school visits. Her kids are in a magnet program — entering the lottery requires its own log-in. She’s also executive vice president of the PTA. That has its own apps. Don’t forget the district’s texts, phone calls, emails — and flurries of old-fashioned paper flyers and permission slips.

D’Epagnier says she works hard to stay involved and likes getting communication from CMS and her kids’ school. But she and other parents told WFAE that staying on top of their kids’ busy academic lives feels overwhelming in a way that school didn’t a generation ago. Finding information can be challenging.

“I just don't know when it was sent or where it was sent,” D’Epagnier said. “Which app it was sent to? Did I get it in a paper flyer? Did I get it in a text message? I don't know where I saw that information.”

Others agreed: CMS distributes important information, but also sends a never-ending stream of messages across an array of platforms — easily more than a dozen, with multiple apps for payments, calendars, submitting forms, sending and receiving messages. The result is a wall of noise where it’s hard to find what’s important, relevant or time-sensitive. Some set up folders on their phone just to corral school apps or keep track of passwords.

To see the problem, just start with that little red circle on any parent’s ParentSquare account.

Jeffrey Glover, another parent at Billingsville-Cotswold, pulls out his phone and shows me his 62 pending notifications. And there’s no easy way to filter that information.

“So much of that is just noise,” he said. “There are tons of notifications in Parent Square that are: ‘We’ve updated this,’ ‘This is happening.’ Again, information that really just doesn't apply to me or my family.”

He recalls how many parents felt caught off guard by proposals to change Billingsville-Cotswold’s magnet program and feeder patterns last school year, and then scrambled to respond to the proposals. He believes much of that communication got lost in the shuffle.

In less than a week, Allie Kaul, another CMS parent, accumulated a backlog of 57 ParentSquare messages.

“We've been with CMS for 10 years and the communication has changed vastly — and I think it is overcommunication,” Kaul said. “(Back then,) we had our teacher email us and then we had some private PTO communications. It felt very normal, and now we have switched over into having so many apps. I'm so overwhelmed. I get notifications by email, text message and apps.”

Roxanna DeShong Myrie has 39 alerts on her app. She’s got kids at Piedmont Middle School and West Charlotte High School. That means notifications from each school. She tries to stay involved, so coming home after work to piles of unread notifications across so many apps and emails is exhausting.

“I just felt like I was feeling a little isolated about this,” she said. “I'm just wondering if I'm the only one that's experiencing this because there's times when you know at the height it will be 50 to 60 alerts.”

In a statement to WFAE, CMS said the district recognizes keeping up with school “can sometimes feel overwhelming.”

“We regularly evaluate the tools we use and seek feedback from families and staff to identify opportunities to improve the user experience and make communications as clear and accessible as possible,” CMS said.

The district says ParentSquare, Infinite Campus and Alpha Portal are the three most essential apps that parents should tune into.

App overwhelm isn’t a CMS-specific problem . The University of Hong Kong did a recent review of research from school systems around the world. It found while many parents felt technology in general has improved school communications, parents cited overcommunication across too many platforms as a key concern with technology use in education.

Callie Edwards is a professor at NC State’s Friday Institute for Educational Innovation.

“We've done some work at the Friday Institute reviewing state resources for families and talking with state and district staff,” Edwards said. “And from that perspective, the issue wasn't so much whether helpful information existed, it was whether families could find it.”

Extracurricular organizations add to the noise. Third-party vendors who run after-school programs send their promotional flyers to CMS parents through another external platform called PeachJar.

Some Parent Teacher Organization members told WFAE they used to be able to use ParentSquare to contact parents directly, but CMS no longer allows that. That’s forced PTOs to use even more third-party communications like Facebook, Membership Toolkit, SignUp Genius or old-fashioned email chains.

CMS says those changes didn’t come from any districtwide change in guidance on PTO use of ParentSquare — the same guidance has existed since ParentSquare launched in 2023. Rather, the district recently reminded schools “to ensure practices remain aligned with Board Policy, FERPA requirements, and district guidelines related to the use of student and family information.”

In many cases, parents find their own solutions.

Ross Glynn is a parent to students at the Collinswood Language Academy. He believes that CMS’ approach to communication is well-intentioned. But he and others get more information from each other, in a parent group chat, where parents share what’s important and leave behind the rest.

“That's not a bad thing, like that's parents helping parents,” Glynn said. “I think that's good. But I would be concerned if we didn't have that ability to kind of form a parent group and actually communicate like that.”

D’Epagnier, the parent from Billingsville Cotswold agrees.

“Usually, there is someone, some hero on those chains that is saying, ‘Don't forget tomorrow we have pajama day.’ Or ‘Don't forget to send in your permission slip for the third grade field trip that we're going on next week,’” she said.

But even that system can be noisy. D’Epagnier, for instance, tracks three different group chats — one for kindergarten, one for third grade and one for fifth grade.