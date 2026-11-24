Home sales across the Charlotte region slowed sharply in October as high mortgage rates and ongoing affordability concerns continued to weigh on buyers.

According to Canopy MLS, closed sales in the greater Charlotte area fell 16% compared with October of last year. Pending sales, a measure of homes under contract, dropped 11%.

At the same time, housing inventory continued to grow. The number of homes for sale rose nearly 10% from a year earlier.

Home prices also edged lower. The region's median sales price fell 2.5% to $390,000.

The latest figures suggest buyers remain cautious as elevated borrowing costs and affordability challenges continue to influence the housing market.