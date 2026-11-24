The Charlotte City Council is considering requiring landlords to provide air conditioning in at least two rooms. City officials said Monday they are trying to protect residents from increasingly hot summers.

The city said there are 3,100 Charlotte housing units without AC. That’s based on data from the census.

Charlotte’s current housing ordinance requires that AC units in apartments work. But if the unit doesn’t already have AC, the landlord doesn’t have to provide it.

The revised ordinance would require that units have air conditioning that would cool at least two rooms at least 80 degrees. The city says window units would be OK, which would reduce costs to homeowners and landlords.

State law says the city can't stop landlords from raising rent to pay for the new units. But the city’s ordinance would allow residents not to pay rent if they don’t have working AC during the hottest times of the year, from May to September.

Council member Lawana Mayfield chairs the housing committee and has worked on the proposal.

“The committee does believe that this is the right time,” she said. “We want to get ahead of related illnesses and even deaths that other counties have experienced. Because there are a lot of health concerns that come with being too hot.”

If the new rules go into effect, the city said it will have to hire more code enforcement staff to handle what it expects to be increased complaints about AC.

Other cities such as New Orleans, Houston and Las Vegas have passed similar rules about air conditioning.