Charlotte City Council has approved new regulations for electric bicycles, including safety requirements for riders and penalties for violations.

Under the new rules, e-bikes must use lights when operating at night. Riders younger than 16 will be required to wear helmets.

The ordinance also establishes penalties for e-bikes involved in property damage. Police will be able to impound an e-bike and charge the rider with a misdemeanor. Violators also could face fines of up to $500.