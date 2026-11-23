A Republican senator, a Democratic senator-elect and a Democratic governor stood together Monday at Okie Dokies Smokehouse. Hurricane Helene flooded the Swannanoa barbecue restaurant, which reopened last year.

Gov. Josh Stein, joined by Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Budd and Democratic Sen.-elect Roy Cooper, announced nearly $38 million in conditional grants for six projects to restore commercial districts damaged by Helene.

The grants come from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development disaster recovery program. The state hands it out through Renew NC, its Helene recovery program.

Buncombe County is getting $10 million, mostly for 2.25 miles of sidewalk along U.S. 70 in Swannanoa. Marshall's historic courthouse renovation is getting $10 million. Projects in Lake Junaluska, Hot Springs, Lansing and Morganton share the rest of the money.

Competition for the grants was stiff. Local governments and nonprofits across the region applied for help rebuilding their commercial districts, but the state had only $40 million to award in this first round.

"It's sobering that the state received applications in excess of $153 million of need," Stein said. "There is still so much need in the region, including here in Swannanoa, and we are not done."

Pressing Congress

The grants brought the three politicians together, but much of the talk was about Washington. Stein wants Congress to approve another $10 billion in Helene aid before the end of the year, money he said would rebuild homes and restore roads, bridges and water systems.

As Congress works through year-end spending bills, Budd made his position clear.

"I will vote against anything that does not include North Carolina," he said. "So when you talk about working across party, that's what I'm talking about."

Cooper was governor when Helene struck. He recalled arriving in Swannanoa and Black Mountain after the storm.

"I had never seen anything like it in my life, and I think it's safe to say that this was the worst disaster that North Carolina had ever experienced," Cooper said.

He called Stein's request "more than reasonable."

"It's something that will be with me as I walk the halls of Congress," Cooper said.

Where the money goes



Buncombe County, Swannanoa commercial corridor: $10,000,000

Town of Marshall, historic courthouse renovation: $10,000,000

City of Morganton, COMMA Performing Arts Center renovation: $6,828,134

Lake Junaluska Assembly, Stuart Auditorium: $4,600,000

Town of Lansing, Big Horse Creek floodplain restoration and public access: $4,219,432

Town of Hot Springs, Main Street business space: $2,150,409

What's next

The state expects to announce a second round of $73.7 million in grants in December. Stein called it the program's final round. Details are at commercerecovery.nc.gov.

After the announcement, the three elected officials traveled to Mitchell County to celebrate the reopening of the last stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway closed by Helene.