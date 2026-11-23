North Carolina will ban lithium-ion batteries from landfills statewide beginning Dec. 1.

The rechargeable batteries are commonly found in cellphones, laptops and power tools.

Mecklenburg County officials say improperly discarded lithium-ion batteries cause an average of two fires per week at county waste facilities. The batteries can ignite when they are crushed or damaged during the disposal process.

County officials are encouraging residents to recycle rechargeable batteries instead of throwing them away.

Residents can drop off rechargeable batteries at Mecklenburg County recycling centers. More information is available at MeckNC.gov/batteries.