Jacob Virgil isn’t giving up yet. Virgil, president of NoDa Brewing Company, spent his week in Washington, D.C., lobbying for hemp regulation to replace a looming Dec. 11 federal ban.

In 2025, Virgil’s Charlotte brewery added a THC seltzer line to make up for declining alcohol demand. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol sales were on the rise. But then the world shut down, and the market never quite rebounded, Virgil said. More health-conscious consumers instead opted for a different kind of high.

The brewery’s THC line, Happy Bird, took off. A few months ago, it made up 11% of the brewery’s revenue, Virgil said. If Congress doesn’t reverse its planned ban of intoxicating hemp products exceeding 0.4 milligrams total THC per container, that money will disappear overnight. The average THC seltzer contains from 2 to 10 milligrams, generally.

So will increasingly popular THC seltzers, gummies, vapes, smokeable hemp and other products sold across North Carolina in breweries, restaurants, bars and standalone shops.

“Happy Bird really was our major growth corridor that we had, and so losing 11% of your business sucks,” Virgil said. “There's no better way to put that, especially when that 11% was very quickly growing.”

Hemp policy doesn’t quite fall along party lines. In fact, Kentucky Republican US Sen. Mitch McConnell is the reason the entire intoxicating hemp market exists. The 2018 Farm Bill’s hemp definition was broad enough to legalize certain hemp-derived psychoactive cannabinoids. However, that happened by mistake; McConnell never meant to legalize the THC seltzers on tap at local bars or gummies available on store shelves. He was instead focused on other hemp products, like rope and paper.

Nonetheless, savvy businesspeople took advantage of the gap in the law. According to one economic analysis, North Carolina’s intoxicating hemp industry is now worth $3.2 billion, with more than 16,000 workers.

In 2025, Congress tried to reverse its error. It passed a law narrowing the hemp definition to exclude most of the products on the market. By Nov. 12, 2026, they would be illegal. However, the deadline for nonsynthetic hemp-derived products was pushed back to Dec. 11, also the deadline for funding the federal government.

After speaking with 11 members of Congress in Washington, Virgil is hopeful. He said he would give industry stakeholders trying to prevent the ban from going into effect about a 50% chance of success.

“I'm very optimistic that the government will not shut down, and I'm optimistic that we'll be able to kind of hitch our ride on something that could keep the government open, whether it's another continuing resolution or whether it's something more something larger,” he said.

NC and hemp policy

By the time Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, North Carolina had already cultivated somewhat of a hemp industry.

In 2015, state lawmakers green-lit industrial hemp production to begin in 2017. That pilot program was set to expire in 2022, but lawmakers saved it with another law that conformed the state’s hemp policy with federal policy.

The 2022 state law would remain in place even if the federal ban went forward, which could complicate if and when hemp ban violations would be enforced.

During the summer, state lawmakers debated whether to pass a bill effectively banning intoxicating hemp products ahead of the federal government or one that would keep the industry alive, but with a variety of regulations.

Members of the State House generally favored the regulatory route, which would include banning the sale of intoxicating hemp products to minors under 21, requiring independent lab testing and implementing extensive testing, packaging, labeling and marketing rules to protect children.

They argued in legislative debates that banning intoxicating hemp altogether would open up a black market; they’d already opened Pandora’s Box, and no ban would eliminate the industry, so they might as well regulate it.

“You can't tell people to start a business, and then turn around and shut it down arbitrarily, and that's really for me what the issue is,” said NC House Democratic Leader Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham, who is expected to become State House Speaker when the new Democratic majority is seated in January.

Reives comes from an agricultural county, and said the best route for former tobacco farmers is growing hemp.

“There's a balance that government's got to have, and your balance has got to be between protecting the public interest, but also allowing industry to grow and to develop,” Reives added. “And agriculture is going to stay our No. 1 industry.”

Many State senators, on the other hand, didn’t think regulation went far enough.

Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, took issue with the way some products are advertised. He said he saw Girl Scout cookie branding on a pre-roll, which included a warning that the product might contain unidentified harmful or toxic substances.

“These products are being sold to kids,” he said. “It's changing their brain through neuroscience, and they're becoming addicted to a variety of different substances.”

Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, said he tried to regulate the industry for years, but changed his mind.

“I've had the epiphany that the big players and the people who want to make the money can't make the money they want to make, they can't prey upon the people whom they want to prey upon in a regulated product way,” he said during a Senate floor debate.

“So if that is the case, we have to do away with all of it. There's no other option.”

In the end, neither bill passed.

Carolindica CEO Chris Karazin said the focus on marketing to children is “a great scare tactic” without much substance. While some shops do sell to minors and include products with advertising mimicking popular candies and brands, they are “few and far between,” Karazin said.

Most sellers have enacted their own regulations, like only selling to consumers 21 and older and sending their product to independent labs, he said.

Virgil said his conversations with naysayers on Capitol Hill often revolved around concern for children's safety.

“I don't have any disagreement with that,” he said. “Just like alcohol, I think it's unsafe for children. Just like alcohol, I think we should put in some commonsense regulations to protect children from being able to access these products.”

He advocated for lawmakers to pass the newly filed Hemp Guardrails Act, which would get rid of the Dec. 11 ban, ban sale of hemp-derived cannabinoid products to minors, require child-resistant packaging and include information on products about their testing results.

For now, North Carolina lawmakers are also waiting. Senate Democratic Leader Sydney Batch, D-Wake, said they would wait to see what the federal government does before acting on a state level.

“I do think that there's an appetite for (hemp regulation),” she recently told reporters.

“We obviously need to take care of our hemp farmers and the hemp industry, many of which people rely on. We also need to put restrictions in place with regards to the use of it with young children and not having access to all of these vape shops that have terrible drugs that are getting our kids addicted and, frankly, grown adults addicted as well.”

Gigantic question mark

Back in 2019, people thought of Karazin and others like him as snake oil salesmen, he said.

It was difficult to find intoxicating hemp products outside of smoke shops, and many customers went out of their way to avoid being spotted, he said. But that’s all changed now. People trust the industry more, understand what they’re buying and are less likely to hide it, Karazin said.

“There's really been a massive, massive shift in recent years to this just being an everyday product that appeals to just about anyone in one way, shape or form,” he said. “There are the sleep product types. There's the recreational, of course. Some stuff that can help with focus and whatnot. A lot of people also may use these to deal with side effects of more pharmaceutical-based stuff.”

What began as a passion project for experimenting with CBD products in Karazin’s kitchen has turned into an entire operation, including a website and multiple storefronts in Wake County.

If the ban goes into effect, their business could survive, but they would lose a lot of revenue. Karazin said their average sale is $30, with about 400 walk-ins a day across their stores.

The legislative uncertainty also makes it nearly impossible to plan for the future, he said. But one thing is for sure — they’re in it for the long haul.

“We are here to stay, so we're gonna keep doing everything we can, even if some products are removed from our product line, but not all,” Karazin said.

“There's a lot of good that we can still do there. It's really just that 0.4 milligram per container number — that just completely eradicates basically everything from full spectrum CBD to anything with the smallest speck of THC. I mean, that's about a grain of sand that you're allowed to have per container.”

Karazin has lobbied for hemp regulation, and against what he sees as overly restrictive bills, in the state legislature. He said capping intoxicating hemp products at 10 to 25 milligrams per serving, with some sort of serving cap per container is one example of a regulation he would support.

Cannapa THCA shift lead Kolbe Taylor might be looking for a new job soon. He’s crossing his fingers, hoping that something happens before the end of the year to keep hope alive for the hemp industry.

“Truthfully, right now it's still kind of just a gigantic question mark, and I think that's what sucks the most about it,” he said.

The intoxicating hemp landscape was always “vague,” which left room for mistakes and confusion, Taylor said. He’s still not sure what, if any, products they’ll be able to carry after the ban is implemented.

After November’s elections, Taylor said workers in the industry are feeling generally positive toward the new lawmakers.

“But I mean, who knows?” he said. “I would have liked to think that, regardless of party politics, we would have been well past this situation years ago. But we're still here.”

This article first appeared on Carolina Public Press and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.