Republican incumbent Virginia Foxx has conceded to Democrat Chuck Hubbard in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District race following a recount.

Election officials conducted the recount Friday in two counties after Foxx requested it.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, Foxx gained one vote after Caldwell County submitted its final canvass results.

Foxx's concession clears the way for Hubbard to claim victory in the closely contested race.