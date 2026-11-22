The Carolina Panthers held off the Baltimore Ravens 35-33 on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium, improving to 5-5 and staying atop the NFC South.

A late field goal by kicker Ryan Fitzpatrick and a game-sealing interception by linebacker Tyrel Dodson helped secure the victory. Carolina's defense also recovered two fumbles.

Speaking Monday, Panthers coach Dave Canales said he challenged his team earlier in the week to embrace the pressure that comes with leading the division.

“You get these moments during the season, whether it's in the middle of the season or late, where you have a chance and you're in the driver's seat,” Canales said. “We have to be comfortable with these situations and be able to play our best football. That was a good game. I'm glad we finished. There's another level, another layer for us to have that killer instinct to be able to put the foot on the gas and run away with games.”

The win kept Carolina two games ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the division standings.

Rookie cornerback Will Lee helped lead Carolina's defensive effort, forcing a crucial fumble near the goal line in the second quarter.

Quarterback Bryce Young said Lee's energy and preparation have translated to game-changing plays.

“Those were huge, game-shifting turnovers,” Young said. “The energy that he plays with, we feel it throughout the week and obviously it translates to Sundays. Especially for a young guy, having such heads-up plays like he did is super impressive. He works super hard. I'm excited to watch him continue to keep going.”

The Panthers travel to Tampa Bay next Monday to face the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.