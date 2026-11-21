Leaves have passed their peak across Western North Carolina, leaving mountain ridges bare with warm fall colors moving down east toward the Piedmont and Coastal Plains. The mountains, which rely on vivid red-orange foliage for tourism dollars, had a later-than-usual start to leaf season because of warmer fall temperatures that kept plants, including trees, greener for longer periods of time.

Temperature and elevation matter — peaks above 5,000 feet start turning in late September, and every degree above the monthly average temperature in September can push leaf season back one week. But, there are a myriad of different climate-related factors that, together, determine the timing and intensity of peak leaf color.

‘A balanced diet’ for leaves

A recent study published by researchers at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment found that levels of nutrients in leaves can determine when they begin to change color.

Tong Qiu, a professor of ecology at Duke who studies how change across the globe affects natural ecosystems, oversaw the study. In his research, Qiu utilizes remote sensing, which is the process of using satellites and airborne technology to gather information, paired with existing ecological data to study biodiversity and what drives it.

Each year, many studies examine why the changing of leaves occurs later because of warmer temperatures attributed to global warming, he said. Recently, studies like his most recent one have also shown other ways that the changing climate affects phenology, the study of biological life cycles known as “nature’s calendar.”

Autumn senescence is the scientific process by which leaves change color and eventually fall. It occurs when shorter days and cooler nights signal trees to dismantle their chlorophyll and reclaim their nutrients before winter. Qiu’s study zooms in on nitrogen deposition, which is primarily caused by excess fossil fuels and agricultural release of nitrogen into the atmosphere, and how it affects how trees take up nutrients.

“As humans, we function if we have a balanced diet, but if we don't have a balanced diet, other issues will emerge,” Qiu said. “For plants, it's the same thing.”

After controlling variables like temperature and precipitation, the study found that when plants experience nutrient imbalance, such as an excess of nitrogen, leaves might fall earlier. Qiu said the study looked to understand why there was such a variance in coloration across areas with the same elevation that have a homogeneous temperature. He found that nutrient imbalance made it so that some plants experienced senescence earlier than others.

If trees have high levels of nitrogen and low levels of phosphorus, they are nutritionally imbalanced; you won't be able to maintain their resources to sustain later in the season. The leaves on these trees will fall earlier than neighboring ones that have more balanced “diets.”

“For example, if you go to the Smokies, there are some mountain tops where the cove may already have a coloration, but while the mountain top still has a leaf, it is still green,” he said.

Data sampled from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which spans parts of Western North Carolina and East Tennessee, was used in the study, which was published on Oct. 30 in Nature Communications, a journal that covers natural sciences.

Qiu also worked on a 2020 study that used 30 years of historical foliage data to make a model to predict the timing of fall senescence. It took into account temperature, precipitation and extreme weather events like heat and drought.

A unique foliage season for WNC

Western North Carolina’s climate is uniquely situated in the warming hole of the Southern Appalachian Mountains, which means it has experienced some of the least warming in the country. The warming hole exists because of a combination of reasons, one being the region’s unique location between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. It’s also the largest remaining area of intact forest in the Eastern United States.

Rainfall is abundant, and the temperature is usually cooler than the rest of the state because of higher elevation. North Carolina’s ongoing drought affects the mountains much less than their eastern counterparts, according to the North Carolina State Climate Office.

The region was considered by some to be a climate haven, marked as safe from the extreme weather events and warmer temperatures caused by climate change, until Tropical Storm Helene devastated it in September 2024.

Based on weather patterns through September and October, Robert Bardon, a professor of forestry at North Carolina State University, predicted a patchwork of vivid colors across the state. Because the western part of the state didn’t experience such an extreme drought as the Piedmont and Coastal Plains, its regional forecast fared better.

A climate office blog post said the start to this fall in the western city of Asheville ranked among the top five warmest, though temperatures ended up cooling down in October. When the fall season is warm, leaf life is extended and leaves continue to grow and complete processes of photosynthesis. That phenomenon happened this year, until a particularly cold October week, according to Howard Neufeld, a retired professor of biology at Appalachian State University in Boone.

“Leaves stayed green longer and when cold did come, they quickly turned color though it was two weeks later than normal,” he said. “If we get warming, those are some of the trends that we might expect.”

Neufeld is a plant biologist, and his academic research focuses on how air pollution affects plants. Once, he was working on a project on the Galax plant, which is an evergreen perennial plant that turns red in the winter and grows in the Southern Appalachians and parts of the Piedmont region. While studying Galax, he became interested in the broader phenomenon of changing colors.

He is known fondly across the region as the “Fall Color Guy.” He publishes an interactive map that shows leaf status on his personal website, along with a weekly report that tracks the change in foliage.

On Nov. 15, he published his last fall color report of the 2026 season. In that report, Neufeld wrote that this was a season like no other — it was long, warm and sunny, which meant peak color stuck around a lot later than usual.

Since it was so warm until September, Neufeld thought that it might be a dull fall season. But, because temperatures dropped in October, coupled with how much sun and how little wind and rain the region experienced, that wasn’t the case.

“Quality of the leaf display is always harder to predict than timing,” Neufeld said. “We had a very extended fall color season; it was only six weeks long.”

A new normal for leaf season

Tourists, not just across North Carolina, but across the country, have utilized Neufeld's predictions to plan their trips to the mountains. More people come to the region in the fall than any other time of year, he said. He’s right — visitors with license plates from all over the country line trailheads, overlooks and small downtowns across the region during the fall season.

According to the Asheville Downtown Association, Asheville’s downtown reported 1.2 million visitors this October, up about 5.7% from last year. The two busiest days were Oct. 17 and 24, both Saturdays in peak fall foliage forecast. Both state and local tourism authorities, Visit NC and Explore Asheville, respectively, publish their own fall color maps, coupled with recommendations for small towns where tourists can spend their time — and their money.

North Carolina as a state had a record $37.2 billion in tourism spending in 2025, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce. Buncombe and some other Helene-affected counties experienced lower spending than usual last year, but leaf-peeping infrastructure has recovered tremendously this year.

The main leaf-peeping byway, the Blue Ridge Parkway, is almost completely reopened following Helene’s impacts. Just 10 miles between Mileposts 344 and 355 near the entrance to Mount Mitchell are still under construction but are expected to reopen at the end of the year.

If warm temperatures continue to extend longer, fall foliage seasons could begin to trend later, Neufeld said. Winters in North Carolina are warming faster than summers, according to the state climate office, and there’s still no telling what future falls will look like.

“Eventually, we are going to start to warm up,” Neufeld said. “Then, what we may see is a shift of fall colors to later in the season, and that becoming the new normal.”

This article first appeared on Carolina Public Press and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.