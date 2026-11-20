A tractor-trailer crash near uptown Charlotte on Wednesday spilled about 80 gallons of diesel fuel, with some of the fuel reaching Little Sugar Creek.

The crash happened when the truck slammed into the parking deck at the Alister Uptown apartments off North McDowell Street. An SUV was also damaged in the collision.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Charlotte Fire Department crews contained the fuel spill, and cleanup efforts are continuing near Elizabeth Avenue.

Officials said some of the diesel fuel entered Little Sugar Creek, but crews worked to prevent the spill from spreading further.