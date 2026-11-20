Novant Health is temporarily limiting visits by children under 13 at its North Carolina hospitals as respiratory viruses spread ahead of the holiday season.

The policy took effect Thursday and is intended to help protect patients from illnesses such as flu, RSV and COVID-19 that typically increase during the winter months.

Under the temporary restrictions, children younger than 13 will generally not be allowed to visit hospitalized patients. Novant said exceptions may be made in special circumstances for children who are not experiencing symptoms of illness.

The health system is also recommending additional precautions to help reduce the spread of respiratory viruses during the holiday season.

Novant did not say how long the visitor restrictions will remain in effect.