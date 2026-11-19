Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control broke ground Thursday on a $30 million adoption center meant to ease overcrowding at the division’s 33-year-old shelter near the airport.

The 42,768-square-foot, LEED-certified facility, at 5400 S. Tryon St. in the Yorkmont neighborhood, will expand the city’s capacity to care for animals, said David Shrewsbury, the division’s community outreach coordinator.

“This facility represents so much for Charlotte-Mecklenburg," Shrewsbury said, "and a huge step for animal welfare and the things that we're really looking forward to for our future.”

The old shelter on Byrum Drive will continue to house veterinary services and animal control enforcement operations.

“Our goal behind this is actually just being a straight adoption center. Byrum will still be the main central location," said Davier Lopez-Rodriguez, a division spokesman. "So we'll have all the veterinarians, all the vet techs here as well.

"But essentially, anything that has to do with going through the animals, doing surgery, stuff like that, the ACO part, which is the animal control officers — that enforcement piece is going to stay over at Byrum. And this is just going to be a public-facing adoption where you can come, all the dogs here will be adoptable, all the cats, you can take them out for a vacation or staycation.”

The new center is expected to welcome pets and people in summer 2028.