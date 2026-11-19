The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board began its 2027-28 budget process Thursday as the district faces multiple investigations, the search for a new superintendent and chief finance officer, declining enrollment, and fallout from last year’s tense budget process.

CMS Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Beth Thompson told the board Thursday that unofficial data shows that 2026-27 CMS enrollment declined by 2.3% this school year, to around 136,000. Because state funding is tied to the previous year's enrollment, the district estimates that its state allotment next year will be $19 million to $29 million less. That money would pay for about 200 school positions.

“We’re planning for '27-'28 for reductions. That’s a plan; we’re not in crisis,” Thompson said. “Because we saw this coming, we can make these choices deliberately, we can protect what’s working for students, and we can avoid reductions made in haste and in a hurry.”

Last year's tense budget process unfolded after the board unexpectedly voted down former Superintendent Crystal Hill's budget proposal in April, which touched off a series of contentious special meetings.

CMS says its strategies are showing progress: Test results have improved in nearly every area, and the number of low-performing schools has dropped significantly in the past two years. But so far, the improvements aren't enough for the district to stay on pace to achieve three of its four board goals by 2029, which focus on reading and math.

Thompson said school leaders want to keep people and positions and instead explore cuts to software and contracts, training and events. District officials could also consider cutting hours and vacant positions.

Drops in state funding puts pressure on Mecklenburg County, which funds about 35% of CMS’ budget. Most of the county allotment goes toward positions and salaries; that allows CMS to pay for more employees. But the county has its own limitations, including a new property tax cap that voters approved as a state constitutional amendment this month.

“Just maintaining the standards we currently have takes more county money every year,” Thompson said.

Enrollment dropped last year, too, in CMS and throughout the state. Education officials have cited declining birth rates. However, on Thursday, Thompson acknowledged that birth rates couldn’t fully explain the decline. Competition from charter schools and state Opportunity Scholarships for private schools mean the board might consider how to recapture some of the district’s "market share."

“Treating a market share problem as a birth rate problem means giving up students we could win back,” Thompson said. “Treating a birth rate problem as a market share problem means spending to compete for students who aren’t there.”

Other changes will affect the 2027-28 budget. CMS is moving resources because of recent changes to its magnet programs, reflected in the ongoing lottery process for next year. The state is implementing new reading standards next year, which will require training and materials for teachers.

The district is also completing an already-funded online system modernization for 2028. Shedding the old system's license will free up about $600,000 in January.

A budget draft is expected in February. The board will vote on a final draft at the end of April.