Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred Sunday in Charlotte.

The first shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on Nations Ford Road near Kingsford Drive. Police said a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe the shot may have been fired from a vehicle.

The second shooting was reported around midnight on Orchard Trace Lane, near North Tryon Street. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound and performed CPR at the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead.

No additional information about either victim or possible suspects was immediately available.