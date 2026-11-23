The trucking industry, which moves more than 70% of the nation’s freight, is projected to have more than 200,000 driver openings each year over the next decade. A training program in Charlotte wants to fill some of those spots with people who face barriers to employment — as the Trump Administration restricts who qualifies for commercial driver's licenses.

Deven Gillespie, 35, checked the front end of a semi-trailer truck in a yard near Charlotte Douglas International Airport one recent morning next to his instructor. The thought of becoming a commercial truck driver made Gillespie smile.

“I like to be able to make my money actually moving around and see stuff,” Gillespie said. "That's a blessing for me to be able to be in this program and get that going.”

Gillespie works part-time as a delivery driver. But he hopes to find full-time work and eventually start his own trucking business. He said that’s been a goal of his for a while, but his wife "put the fire under my butt" to chase it.

“My bills paid, my family is taken care of, that’s my main concern,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie is one of about a dozen people enrolled in a commercial driver's license program run by NCIA. The Baltimore-based group, formerly known as the National Center on Institutions and Alternatives, provides vocational training through its center in Charlotte.

The group provides opportunities for people who face barriers to employment, including the formerly incarcerated and at-risk youth. Through a partnership with Transtech CDL Training, enrollees receive about four weeks of instruction to help get their license. About 98% of people in NCIA’s program identify as people of color. Gillespie is one of them.

“The fact that they gave it to you for free, it’s definitely a blessing,” Gillespie said. “It helps a lot.”

Palmer Magri / WFAE Deven Gillespie (left) assesses the front end of a semi-truck in Charlotte as he prepares to get his commercial license.

The trucking industry needs trained drivers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects about 214,500 openings each year for the next decade as drivers retire or leave the profession. NCIA program director Christine Poltawsky says the need reflects a broader trend in education.

“There’s a trade shortage across all types of trades: commercial driving, automotive, and HVAC,” Poltawsky said. “And that’s because for many years we pushed four-year college and universities; no issue with that, but that’s a lot of people who are being diverted from going into the trades.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE NCIA program director Christine Poltawsky (right) chats with Jaharis Ogando about the program.

Action this year by the Trump administration threatens to increase the demand even more. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a rule in February that makes immigrants ineligible for CDLs if states are unable to check their driving records for past violations such as DUIs and reckless driving citations. Those affected include asylum seekers and refugees.

Duffy said the new rule closes a loophole that allows non-citizens to obtain CDLs simply with federal Employment Authorization Documents, which don’t require driving record checks. Poltawsky has another explanation.

“Maybe it's because they want them to go back, and not stay here,” Poltawsky said. “And if they don’t have opportunities, then they will be more likely to go.”

Walking the yard was Jaharis Ogando. She spoke to Poltawsky near one of the trucks.

“I didn’t have the money to pay for this,” Ogando said. “Had I known then, I would have definitely come through you guys, because that would have helped me.”

Ogando, who has been in Charlotte since 2008, is the type of person Poltawsky says the program tries to support. Ogando paid out of pocket for her license. That can cost five to six thousand dollars, but NCIA covers the cost for people in hardship — like qualifiers for food stamps and survivors of domestic violence.

Palmer Magri / WFAE Jaharis Ogando receives instruction on how to maneuver a tractor-trailer at a yard near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Ogando hopped behind the steering wheel of another truck to practice maneuvers.

“I think that it is wrong that certain immigrants are being denied access to a good living,” said Ogando, a New York City native and daughter of Dominican immigrant parents. “There are a lot of people from Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela, Dominican, who come to the United States for a better life.”

Ogando says she’s pleased a program like NCIA exists to support those who she says are most in need.

“I think it’s promising to Hispanics and African Americans — you know, white people, too, because there are some out there who aren’t as privileged as a lot of people,” Ogando said. “But as far as people of color, I love that they consider us.”

With hundreds of thousands of job openings expected, Ogando hopes more people like her can find their way behind the wheel to fill those positions — in a key industry that keeps the country moving.