Charlotte FC opened its Major League Soccer playoff series with a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC on Sunday, getting a goal from Pep Biel in extra time to secure the win on the road.

Leil Abada also scored for Charlotte, which took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three first-round series.

The victory was Charlotte's first win over Chicago this season after losing the previous two meetings.

After the match, coach Dean Smith said he believes this Charlotte team is different from those that fell behind in previous playoff appearances.

"It's a new season. It's a different season," Smith said. "We've won the first game. We've got to win the second game because I don't want to come back here."

Charlotte can clinch the series in Game 2, which will be played Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.