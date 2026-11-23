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Republican State Sen. David Willis said this week that his plan to split Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools into smaller districts is on hold — for now. He said it’s too complicated to do in a month and first needs a feasibility study.

It’s unclear whether Raleigh lawmakers will ever have the appetite to take on such a gargantuan task, and Democrats will take control of the state House in January. That will make a CMS breakup even harder.

But the Union County lawmaker said he believes he can win enough support in the end-of-year legislative session to require a special election for all nine CMS board members.

Willis said the multiple audits and investigations into CMS — including by the FBI — have shaken public confidence in the district. He said the only way to pick a new superintendent is to give voters the opportunity to clean house and pick a new board.

“Given the severity of the investigations and depth of what’s happening there and the closeness of the board to those investigations,” Willis said this week, “I think the only way to restore faith in the system is to have another election and reset the board.”

He said some Democratic lawmakers are on board with calling a new election.

“We wouldn’t look to come and do something unilaterally on this,” he said. “I think it’s quite frankly in the interest of both parties and the Mecklenburg delegation to move forward with this.” Democrats hold 17 of the delegation’s 19 seats; after new members are sworn in New Year’s Day, they’ll hold 18.

CMS board members serve four-year terms, unlike Charlotte City Council members, Mecklenburg County commissioners and state lawmakers, who serve for two. Three at-large CMS board members are up for reelection in 2027: Liz Monterrey Duvall, Lenora Shipp and Monty Witherspoon. Monterrey Duvall voted to fire Hill; Shipp and Witherspoon did not.

Six district members, four of whom voted to fire Superintendent Crystal Hill, aren’t up for reelection until 2029. The four who voted to fire Hill are Charlitta Hatch, Shamaiye Hanyes, Dee Rankin and Stephanie Sneed. Cynthia Stone and Anna London voted to keep her.

The 5-4 vote in September shocked people throughout the county and beyond. In a 200-page memo Hill sent to board members just days before she was fired, she alleged that Sneed upended the district to steer contracts to her political ally Raki McGregor.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into CMS finances, and the state Department of Public Instruction and State Auditor David Boliek are also auditing the district. State board Chair Eric Davis sent a letter last week to CMS Board Chair Dee Rankin that outlines state expectations for CMS to improve its board governance and operations.

Willis said he hasn’t drafted his final bill. But he’s considering language to remove all nine board members, then hold the new election. Members “would be free to run again,” he said. His bill might not call for a countywide vote on whether to hold a recall election. The legislation might just mandate it. The board could return to its normal election calendar afterward, he said.

There is no recall mechanism for CMS board members. In a way, the state is that mechanism, as the General Assembly has near-unlimited powers over municipalities and school systems.

The state has exercised those powers before. In 2015, the DPI took control of Halifax County Schools. A WRAL story reported at the time:

The State Board of Education had no choice but to take over financial management of Halifax County Schools, state Superintendent of Public Instruction June Atkinson said Tuesday, calling the local school board “dysfunctional.”

State Board Chairman Bill Cobey sent a letter Monday to the Halifax County Board of Education to inform them of the move, saying the board was “unable or unwilling to make sound financial decisions in order to sustain a financially viable school district.”

More recently, the state monitored low-performing schools in New Hanover County. In Forsyth County two years ago, the state board commissioned an independent review of the district’s finances.

The local school board retained control in both New Hanover and Forsyth, and no new election was called.

Will Democrats be on board?

The prospect of breaking CMS into smaller districts will likely alarm Democrats. Their biggest fear would be that some districts would be wealthier than others.

But is the disgust at CMS so widespread that Democrats would be OK with a special election?

Activist Colette Forrest is trying to rally Black Democrats against a new election. In a video on social media, she noted that Willis is a “white male Republican” and that he’s just seeking attention.

“Whatever we feel about the school board, voters will have their say,” said Forrest, the former chair of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg. “That’s the way democracy will always be.”

But opposition to a special election has been muted. Perhaps Democrats are still celebrating their midterm victories.

Mecklenburg Democratic Party chair Wesley Harris said party activists might be OK with Raleigh granting Mecklenburg County the ability to decide whether to hold a recall election. But he’s not comfortable with state lawmakers ordering it: “We don’t want that dictated to us from Raleigh.”

Would all incumbents be doomed?

Four of the five CMS board members voted not to terminate Hill’s contract. But would London, Shipp, Witherspoon and Stone be able to convey that message to voters? Or would they be punished like the others?

It might take a $100,000 campaign to remind voters that you were a board member who didn’t want to fire the superintendent.