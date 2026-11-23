The 80th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade has been cancelled because of expected bad weather. Charlotte Center City Partners, which organizes the uptown parade, announced the cancellation via email Monday afternoon.

“We share the profound disappointment felt by all at this cancellation,” said Center City Partners CEO Michael Smith. “But the consistent and worsening forecast of high winds and dangerous wind gusts, along with rain and low temperatures, pose a safety hazard for all.”

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecasted a 100% chance of rain in Charlotte for Wednesday evening, with sustained winds of 16 to 20 mph, gusts as high as 31 mph and temperatures in the 40s. Organizers said the forecast led several parade participants to withdraw and that ticket holders will automatically receive full refunds.