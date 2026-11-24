The Charlotte Hornets' losing streak reached five games Monday night with a 117-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center.

The defeat was Charlotte's 11th in its last 12 games.

Rookie point guard Christian Anderson turned in the best performance of his young NBA career, scoring 25 points to lead the Hornets. Four Charlotte players finished with at least 20 points.

Despite the team's recent struggles, Anderson said the Hornets are focused on maintaining a positive outlook.

"It's a long season and obviously you're playing against some of the best players in the world," Anderson said. "You can't let five games let you down mentally and wear on what you're trying to get accomplished. It's 82 games, so you've got a lot of time to build back up even if you lose a lot of games early."

The Hornets will return to action Wednesday night when they host the Chicago Bulls.