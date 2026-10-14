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The Charlotte-Mecklenburg board of education at a meeting in September 2026.
Turmoil within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
The leadership crisis at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stems from administrative reorganizations that weakened the school board's structure. Tensions escalated when former board Chair Stephanie Sneed allegedly secured an undisclosed $30,000-a-month consulting subcontract for a political ally without Superintendent Crystal Hill's knowledge. Following Hill's controversial 5–4 termination by the board on Sept. 22, 2026, the district faced widespread turmoil, including high-level staff resignations, threats against board leadership and an immediate search for new leadership. The fallout has sparked joint financial and oversight investigations by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

CMS working group to look at superintendent investigation recommendations

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg board of education at a meeting in September 2026.
James Farrell / WFAE
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg board of education at a meeting in September 2026.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will create a working group to implement recommendations that emerged from its two-month investigation into former Superintendent Crystal Hill — though it's not clear what those recommendations entail.

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The investigation, which ended with Hill's reinstatement in August before her surprise firing in September, did not find improper conduct by Hill. But a summary provided by the board said the probe had identified areas where the district could improve its operations. Board Chair Dee Rankin said during Tuesday night's board meeting that the board will hold a public work session soon to review the recommendations and discuss how to implement them.

“Specifically, the board is focused to improve its conflicts of interest and contracting policies, to strengthen workplace culture in the district, to establish clear procedures for staff to raise concern, and how to review how vacancies and reassignments in the district are addressed,” Rankin said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Those areas were identified in an 18-page summary of the investigation released last month, though the summary did not include any specifics.

It is not immediately clear who will serve on the working group or when it will meet.

The move comes as CMS faces several investigations, after Hill raised questions about the board's finances and contracts that secretly routed money to a controversial consultant.

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James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell