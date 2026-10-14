CMS working group to look at superintendent investigation recommendations

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will create a working group to implement recommendations that emerged from its two-month investigation into former Superintendent Crystal Hill — though it's not clear what those recommendations entail.

Help make stories like this possible. The story you’re about to read is made possible by the support of people like you. Please make a contribution today to help sustain the independent local journalism our community depends on. Donate to WFAE

The investigation, which ended with Hill's reinstatement in August before her surprise firing in September, did not find improper conduct by Hill. But a summary provided by the board said the probe had identified areas where the district could improve its operations. Board Chair Dee Rankin said during Tuesday night's board meeting that the board will hold a public work session soon to review the recommendations and discuss how to implement them.

“Specifically, the board is focused to improve its conflicts of interest and contracting policies, to strengthen workplace culture in the district, to establish clear procedures for staff to raise concern, and how to review how vacancies and reassignments in the district are addressed,” Rankin said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Those areas were identified in an 18-page summary of the investigation released last month, though the summary did not include any specifics.

It is not immediately clear who will serve on the working group or when it will meet.