© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg board of education at a meeting in September 2026.
Turmoil within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
The leadership crisis at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stems from administrative reorganizations that weakened the school board's structure. Tensions escalated when former board Chair Stephanie Sneed allegedly secured an undisclosed $30,000-a-month consulting subcontract for a political ally without Superintendent Crystal Hill's knowledge. Following Hill's controversial 5–4 termination by the board on Sept. 22, 2026, the district faced widespread turmoil, including high-level staff resignations, threats against board leadership and an immediate search for new leadership. The fallout has sparked joint financial and oversight investigations by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

CMS names superintendent search committee; 3 of 4 members voted to keep Hill

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published October 22, 2026 at 6:21 AM EDT
Board members behind a dais
James Farrell
/
WFAE
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board members who voted last month to retain former Superintendent Crystal Hill will make up three of the four committee members tasked with finding her successor.

CMS announced Wednesday that board members Anna London, Cynthia Stone and Monty Witherspoon will lead the ad hoc superintendent search committee alongside board Chair Dee Rankin. London will chair the committee.

London, Stone, Witherspoon and Lenora Shipp voted last month to retain Hill. But five of their colleagues, including Rankin, voted to fire her.

In a statement, Rankin said the superintendent search process will be transparent and include engagement from students, families, staff and the broader community.

“Finding the next superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities entrusted to the board,” Rankin said. “We are committed to conducting a thoughtful, inclusive, and transparent process that gives our students, families, employees, and community partners meaningful opportunities to be heard. Their perspectives will help shape the qualities and priorities we seek in our next leader as we continue our focus on improving outcomes for every student.”

The board officially launched the committee at the end of September. But
Witherspoon was among board members who wanted to hold off until the board addressed broader leadership issues.

The committee will begin its work as CMS faces multiple investigations into alleged financial irregularities, including criminal inquiries from the state and the FBI and a probe by the state auditor. Hill had written a memo to the board outlining concerns about its contracting practices just days before it fired her.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Tags
Education CMS Board
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell