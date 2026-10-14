Speakers blast CMS board over firing of Superintendent Crystal Hill

Angry speakers told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board Tuesday night that they’re upset with the board’s surprise decision last month to fire Superintendent Crystal Hill, and some said the board members should have been the ones to go instead.

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Gloria Davis, who has two grandchildren in CMS, criticized the decision during public comment.

“I think you let the wrong person go,” Davis said. “Next time, pray to God before you make any type of nomination, pray to God and ask him to lead you.”

Ann-Margret Gidley said a petition demanding the five board members who voted to fire Hill resign immediately has gathered almost 1,200 signatures.

“Their decision to surreptitiously vote to terminate Superintendent Dr. Crystal Hill for convenience without cause, public notice, input or transparency is unacceptable and against the best interests of CMS students, staff and schools,” Gidley said.

CMS board members didn’t respond directly to the speakers, in accordance with their policy during public comments.

The board is facing at least four probes of spending and financial irregularities, including one by the FBI.

Board members respond

Board member Stephanie Sneed, who voted to fire Hill, stepped down as board chair the same night the board voted to fire Sneed, but remained on the board. Hill wrote an explosive memo detailing alleged payments arranged by Sneed to a consultant without Hill's knowledge. The memo became public shortly before Hill was fired. Sneed described what she has faced in the weeks since.

“I've been subject to being called the B word, the F-ing B word, the N word, wish you were dead, by both men and women, all wrapped up into threats against my safety, with no regard to me being a CMS parent, wife and a human being,” Sneed said. She said she wishes people brought the same intensity to student outcomes.

Board member Liz Monterrey-Duvall, who also voted to fire Hill, apologized for the turmoil that followed.

“I also want to apologize to our CMS staff, educators, families and communities for how the events of the past several weeks have unfolded,” Monterrey-Duvall said. “I recognize that the way things happened created confusion, frustration and uncertainty, and I'm deeply sorry for that. I'm genuinely devastated that so many people feel let down by the board. I take that seriously.”

Board member Shamaiye Haynes, also among those who voted to fire Hill, was blunt.

“And if people think that I'm gonna step down, I will not,” Haynes said.

Board members said they hope to return the public’s focus to children.