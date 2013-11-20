© 2020 WFAE
Tech Team Podcast Episode 2: The Sharing Economy

By Elise Hu
Published November 20, 2013 at 11:35 AM EST

Keeping with our just-started tradition, all the features that we do during our themed reporting week get a new home in a podcast on SoundCloud. The first episode featured kids and technology, this time around, our four stories on the sharing economy get freshened up and hosted by our Silicon Valley correspondents, Steve Henn and Laura Sydell. Just press play or download for your device. If you prefer just to read the sharing economy stories, you can do that, too.

The music we used in this episode includes:

"Home Computer" by Kraftwerk

"Computer" by Babamars

"Life in the Arcade" by Henry Jackman (Wreck-It Ralph soundtrack)

Thanks for listening and your feedback is most welcome.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
