United Airlines To Close Cleveland Hub

INSKEEP: United Airlines announced plans over the weekend to drop Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as one of its main hubs for connecting flights. Company officials say the hub has not turned a profit in more than a decade and loses tens of millions of dollars annually. How is that possible? It's one of the few airports I can remember where you can get a boilermaker.

Anyway, daily departures are expected to shrink by 60 percent by early summer. United says the decline in flights will force layoffs. More than 470 jobs will be cut at the airport.