Top Stories: Monster Winter Storm; Comcast Will Buy Time Warner

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Northeast, New England Brace As Ice And Snow Move Up Coast.

-- Afghans Release 65 Prisoners The U.S. Deems Dangerous.

-- Comcast Confirms Deal To Buy Time Warner For $45 Billion.

And here are more early headlines:

Kerry In Seoul As Koreas Continue Talks. ( Reuters)

Report: New Dangers To Journalists Worldwide. ( Reporters Without Borders)

Report: Russia Has Offered New Syria Plan At U.N. ( Reuters)

Lenders Repossessed Fewer Homes In January. ( AP)

China's Lunar Rover Comes Back To Life. ( South China Morning Post)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.