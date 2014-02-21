© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How We Love In The Digital Age: The Podcast

By Elise Hu
Published February 21, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST

Our latest themed-coverage week focused on how our relationships have changed as a result of the technology and digital communities available to us. Whether it's niche online dating, mobile apps to check out potential hookups or larger communities on the Web that have helped young people better understand their sexuality, the changing digital terrain has reshaped the way we connect.

We devoted Valentine's Day week to questions about love in the digital age, but if you missed any of the reports, our podcast takes you on the journey through how the Internet has changed dating and mating.

Tech correspondents Steve Henn and Laura Sydell host the latest "Our So Called Digital Life" podcast. Take a listen or download the cast to your device.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu