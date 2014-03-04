In Photos: Carnival Around The World

Revelers across the globe gathered to mark the day before Ash Wednesday, which is known by several names, such as Mardi Gras, Carnival and Fat Tuesday. While parades are the most common form of celebration, a few nations indulge in some twists.

The Carnival in Ivera, Italy, includes a large battle where participants throw oranges. Some revelers in the Carnival de Binche in Belgium dress as Gilles, wearing traditional outfits accented with ostrich feathers.

The festivities will come to an end in New Orleans at midnight, when police are expected to sweep the streets, according to the Associated Press.

With that, here are some photos that set the scene:

