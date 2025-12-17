© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

All firefighters injured in Salisbury house fire explosion released from hospital

December 17, 2025

Salisbury officials say all 12 firefighters injured in an explosion during a house fire earlier this week have been released from the hospital.

The Salisbury Post reports that 11 firefighters from Salisbury and one from Spencer were released by Tuesday afternoon. Several remain under a doctor’s supervision as a precaution, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion during the fire is ongoing. Eight residents displaced by the blaze are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
