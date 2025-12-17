Measles outbreak grows in Spartanburg County as officials warn of wider spread

South Carolina health officials say a measles outbreak continues to expand in Spartanburg County, about 90 miles southwest of Charlotte, and warn the virus could spread beyond the region.

As of Tuesday, the state has reported 138 confirmed measles cases since the outbreak began in July. While Spartanburg County remains the epicenter, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said travel and undetected infections could allow the virus to spread elsewhere.

“This virus doesn't observe any sort of geographic boundaries,” Bell said. “If you're not immune to measles … you run the risk of an unrecognized exposure and getting sick.”

Health officials are urging residents to ensure they are vaccinated. Bell noted the measles vaccine can also help reduce illness if administered within 72 hours of exposure.