Toyota Workers In Japan Get Slight Increase In Pay

NPR's business news begins with raises at Toyota.

GREENE: Toyota employees in Japan will seek their biggest pay raise in 21 years - though it's not very big. The giant Japanese automaker says it will boost pay by just under one percent. This is less than the workers union was asking for.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pressuring Japanese businesses to raise rates in an effort to pull Japan out of decades of deflation.