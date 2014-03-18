Red Robin Adds New Adult Milkshake To Menu

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Bottle of white, bottle of red, or perhaps a milkshake instead? It's not on the menu at Billy Joel's Italian restaurant but it is a new offering from the food chain Red Robin: milkshakes made with wine. After offering beer shakes two years ago, they're adding to their list of boozy adult beverages. The first wine shake on the menu will be Mango Moscato - made with wine, vodka, mango puree and vanilla ice cream. And yes, as you guessed, it will all be served in a cocktail glass. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.