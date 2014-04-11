Amazon Buys Digital Comics Company ComiXology

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: Amazon.comic Books.

Amazon announced it is buying Comixology, the company that makes a mobile app for buying and reading digital comics, including titles from Marvel and DC Comics. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. But mobile comics are big business.

Comixology says for the last three years, it had the highest grossing app for Apple products - with the exception of games; the kind of success that would impress businessman like Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne.

