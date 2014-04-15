2 Senior Executives Leave General Motors

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: General Motors announced yesterday that two of its senior executives have left the company. The departures of the senior vice president for communications and for human resources follow in the heels of strong criticism of the company's handling of February's recall of nearly 2.6 million cars.

A company spokesman says the two events are unrelated. But it does mark the first major change in management at the Detroit automakers since GM CEO Mary Barra took over in January.