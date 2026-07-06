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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Water is asking customers to conserve water usage

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 6, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT

Charlotte Water is asking all customers to further conserve water including refraining from outdoor irrigation following a water main break involving a 54-inch transmission main on Queens Road.

That line has been repaired but officials say more work is needed in the area. Customers in the south Charlotte area may notice lower-than-normal water pressure while repairs are underway. Road closures are in place along Queens Road, near the two intersections with Edgehill Road. Those are expected to be in place for a few more days
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte Water
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain