Charlotte Water is asking customers to conserve water usage

Charlotte Water is asking all customers to further conserve water including refraining from outdoor irrigation following a water main break involving a 54-inch transmission main on Queens Road.

That line has been repaired but officials say more work is needed in the area. Customers in the south Charlotte area may notice lower-than-normal water pressure while repairs are underway. Road closures are in place along Queens Road, near the two intersections with Edgehill Road. Those are expected to be in place for a few more days